Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring has honored another troop of champions for the 2022 calendar year.
“Through their performance and actions, they created situations that resulted in happy, grateful, surprised and delighted visitors,” Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt said. “They are also people who make the operation of our tourism-related businesses better, faster, friendlier, and more efficient, so that visiting our area is much more pleasing for our tourists.”
The champion awards, which have only been in existence a few years, seek to recognize individuals, teams, businesses and organizations for exceeding visitors’ expectations and serving as tourism ambassadors when they go above and beyond typical, everyday duties.
Rising StarDori Nicole Matthews of Sugar Sand Distillery won this award for being the new person on a hotel, attraction, retail or tourism-focused team who always gives time, talent, imagination and resources to create the ideal environment for excellent guest experiences.
She joined that team in 2022, and in that time was praised by customers for creating a great atmosphere, helping people with RVs find a flat spot to park and helping them enjoy their tasting experience.
Hotel ServiceKacey Mee of Marriott Residence Inn and TRU by Hilton Sebring manages two adjacent properties totaling 162 rooms. Her staff nominated her for the quality of customer service that she brings.
They said that as the dual manager for two Sebring hotels, she provides the vision, leadership and strategy to inspire hotel staff to deliver exceptional guest service and create happy visitors, never losing sight of the goal of helping guests have a great and memorable time at either hotel.
Restaurant ServiceVernon and Teresa Hinote, managers of Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, are recognized for exemplary service to guests and using their imagination and resources to enhance the guest experience.
They have been the faces of Cowpoke’s Watering Hole for 12 years, a landmark restaurant in Sebring. They saw it through the challenges of COVID, treating the restaurant as their own. One visiting reporter wrote that the couple, as quintessential hosts, brought out a sample of their patented pork ribeye, famous now as far south as Miami.
Attraction ServiceKelly Dressel from The Children’s Museum of the Highlands is a person who people remember and ask for by name, especially true at her venue, which creates a safe, engaging and learning atmosphere for all children.
Dressel conducted extensive research to earn a community grant to host Third Thursday Sensory Nights at the Museum for children with special needs, realizing a need for the community to understand, learn from and surround themselves with all types of families, and thus learn the obstacles they face, build compassion, and spread kindness to all.
VolunteerDebbie Prescott, also of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands, has earned the volunteer award for putting her time, energy and skills toward a task that benefits others, without compensation.
The Museum depends on volunteers to cover staffing needs, and Debbie Prescott has been praised for jumping in to cover if someone is out sick, help with cleaning tasks or fundraisers, provide additional support to field trips and keep staff happy with her homemade baked goodies.
InnovationSusan Roberts from The Red Easel is honored for using her imagination, creativity and innovation to enhance how an organization works and, ultimately, attract new or repeat guests and customers.
In addition to having an actual paint studio, Roberts moves her art classes around to various venues such as Secret Gardens Winery, Turn 2 Brewery, and Sweetwater Coffee, which helps businesses to attract new customers. The paint parties create memorable experiences for both locals and visitors.
One visitor said she attended a pour paint party and had her daughter’s birthday party at The Red Easel.
Sports TourismCherie Bortnick with Spartan Race has consistently helped grow tourism participation, increase promotion and marketability of Highlands County to visitors and produced a sports tourism event that shows a profound impact on the Highlands County economy through out-of-town visitation.
The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances. Held in the United States and franchised to 30 countries, the race has helped put Highlands County on the map for thousands of participants, especially international ones, who would not otherwise have traveled here, including kids and their families from 16 different countries this past year.
HumanitarianColleen Paul-Hus from Culina at The PARC is honored for aiding and assisting others after Hurricane Ian at the end of September 2022. Already planning a farm-to-table dinner at Culina at The PARC, she decided to donate the entire proceeds from this dinner to a local family who really needed it to get back on their feet after the hurricane’s devastation.
She then donated all the proceeds from her October farm-to-table dinner to the Make it Count Foundation, and matched it with up to $1,000 more.
