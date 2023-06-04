Tourism Champions for 2022

People honored this year as 2022 Tourism Champions are, left to right, Susan Roberts of The Red Easel, Kelly Dressel of Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Vernon and Teresa Hinote of Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Debbie Prescott of Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Kacey Mee of Residence Inn & Tru by Hilton Sebring and Dori Nicole Matthews of Sugar Sand Distillery. Not shown are Cherie Bortnick of Spartan Race and Colleen Paul-Hus of Culina at the PARC.

 COURTESY/VISIT SEBRING

Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring has honored another troop of champions for the 2022 calendar year.

“Through their performance and actions, they created situations that resulted in happy, grateful, surprised and delighted visitors,” Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt said. “They are also people who make the operation of our tourism-related businesses better, faster, friendlier, and more efficient, so that visiting our area is much more pleasing for our tourists.”

