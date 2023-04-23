Musk Tucker Carlson

Elon Musk gestures as he is interviewed by FOX News host Tucker Carlson on April 13. The billionaire Twitter owner told Carlson in a segment aired Monday night, April 17, that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT.”

 FOX NEWS via AP

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity — and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.

Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a segment aired Monday night that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT,” which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

