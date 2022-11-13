Twitter Musk Stock Sale

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Twitter’s new owner and Tesla CEO Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO, FILE

Twitter’s new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended for you