AVON PARK, Fla. — South Florida State College (SFSC) is bringing an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) College Credit Certificate program to its DeSoto Campus in Arcadia in fall 2022. The program is currently offered at the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park. Graduates will be eligible to apply to take the Florida EMT Certification Exam.
“We are excited to expand our EMT program to the DeSoto Campus and bring this specialized training closer to the residents of the county,” said Dr. Michele Heston, dean of health sciences at SFSC. “We realize how essential first responders are to our community and we want to make sure that they receive the quality training that they need to serve our residents.”
The EMT program prepares students for an entry-level career in Emergency Medical Services. They will have both in-class and practical training on recognizing and treating medical and injury-related emergencies outside of the hospital environment.
Classes will be held Monday and Wednesday, from 9 am. to 6 p.m., at the SFSC DeSoto Campus. Students will be required to participate in the ambulance ride along and hospital clinical experience portion of the program. These experiences will take place at DeSoto Memorial Hospital and DeSoto County Fire Rescue.
“This program is a positive thing for DeSoto County to be sure,” said Chief Chad Jorgensen, DeSoto County public safety director. “It provides an opportunity for people coming through school or people in the community who want to look at another career option.”
For more information about the EMT College Credit Certificate program at the SFSC DeSoto Campus, contact Chris Fowler, EMS/Fire Science program staff assistant, at 863-784-7278 or chris.fowler@southflorida.edu.