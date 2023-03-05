SEBRING — Something new is brewing at Lakeshore Mall that has put a fresh aroma in the air.

The smell of coffee once again wafts through the Food Court area at the mall as local residents follow their nose to Encounter Coffee, which is in the former coffee shop location in Suite 23 at 901 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. While coffee and teas may be what the customer is craving, what they will encounter in the cafe is much more important. Owners Charika and Charin Corea, mother and son, are as unique as the name of their business that they opened on Jan. 5.

