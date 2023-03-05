SEBRING — Something new is brewing at Lakeshore Mall that has put a fresh aroma in the air.
The smell of coffee once again wafts through the Food Court area at the mall as local residents follow their nose to Encounter Coffee, which is in the former coffee shop location in Suite 23 at 901 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. While coffee and teas may be what the customer is craving, what they will encounter in the cafe is much more important. Owners Charika and Charin Corea, mother and son, are as unique as the name of their business that they opened on Jan. 5.
Coming from East London, England, the Coreas have been in Florida for a little over two years. Although Charin was born in England, his mother, Charika, was born in Sri Lanka, Asia. The Coreas bring a British flair to this area, not only with their accent, but with their expertise in teas. Charika helped manage a coffee shop in England and had a desire to share her knowledge here in the United States.
“I wanted to bring different kinds of teas to this area,” Charika said. “In England, we love our tea. Here in the United States, the Americans love their coffee.”
Encounter Coffee offers a wide variety of herbal teas including what seems to be everyone’s favorite, Chi Tea Latte, according to Charika. She explained the brewed mixture has three to four spices and then it has a frothy milk poured in to give it that creamy flavor. If customers prefer an iced tea instead of the hot teas, Charika can whip that up as well. They also make their own Boba tea, a cold-served tea-based beverage that has milk or fruit flavors such as strawberry or mango and edible tapioca pearls inside the cup.
In addition to teas, they offer medium and dark roast coffees, espresso, lattes, frappes, cappuccinos and even hot chocolate. Charika also stirred up a mango refresher. They sell one pound bags of medium and dark roasted coffee from Olde World Coffee Company out of Tampa, which has been in operation since 1924. Soda and water are also offered.
Charika provides a few fresh muffins, pastries and cinnamon rolls along with protein bars and cookies. She is looking to partner with a bakery to provide more fresh baked items at her location in the near future.
Prices range from $2.50 for a fresh brewed cup of coffee to $4.75 for a Dirty Tea Chi Latte with a shot of espresso.
Food and beverages are not the only thing that is being served at this shop. According to a regular customer, Martha Martens of Sebring, it is the hospitality that draws her back each time. “I come here for her,” and points to Charika. “She will actually sit down and visit with you if she is not too busy. And I like that.”
Charin, who has autism, works very hard beside his mother to keep the shop running. Charika wanted to start a business that would offer a safe place for people with special needs.
“I want young people with special needs to come in and not be inhibited by what society has placed on them,” Charika said. “I want them to be free in the coffee shop and be themselves.”
She has already opened her door to musical entertainment and welcomes various artists to come and share their talents with her customers. Charika welcomes groups wanting to host coffee hours on or off site. The Food Court lends plenty of seating for larger groups while her shop provides a more private setting for smaller groups. To contact her for more details, call 863-784-8196. Her hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., every day except Sunday when she is closed.
As for the name of the business, Charika said it was a message from God. “I prayed to God to give me a name and God gave me this name.” Her encounter with God has brought her here to Sebring to share her many flavors experienced in life.