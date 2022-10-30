Winter X Games

Elizabeth Hosking airs out of the superpipe during the women’s finals at the Winter X Games on Jan. 22, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream.

 KELSEY BRUNNER/THE ASPEN TIMES via AP, FILE

ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream.

Terms of the sale to MSP Sports Capital, a sports-focused private equity firm that also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams, were not released. ESPN will remain a minority partner in the events and will continue to televise them.

