Michigan COP27 Climate Summit

An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.

But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, is casting doubt on whether anyone can receive the full $7,500 credit next year.

Recommended for you