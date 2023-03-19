Meta Job Cuts

A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebook’s parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November, about 13% of its workforce at the time.

