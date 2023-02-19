NerdWallet-Kimberly-Palmer-Family-Budgeting-Tips

In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Following a family budget is challenging, especially when unexpected costs pop up, including those related to the high prices at the grocery store and rising interest rates. Financial experts say you can overcome those obstacles by creating a flexible approach to managing your money. Start by tracking your spending, leaving room for some unplanned expenses and cutting back where you can, especially on food and travel.

 ELISE AMENDOLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

When Tom Snyder coaches people in his church about how to budget, he starts by encouraging them to track their spending.

“If we don’t track, we don’t know when to stop spending,” he says. The retired engineer and financial coach in Grand Rapids, Michigan, adds that it’s easy to be bumped off track by irregular costs, such as birthday gifts or vacations.

