GROVELAND — For the first time, Groveland landscaping firm Cherrylake has opened its property to the public for a series of u-pick days. Cherrylake Farm Days are being held four Saturdays in a row, with the first happening last weekend and the next dates Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

The community event features food trucks, specialty mixed drinks, kids’ activities, a native pollinator garden, farm tractor rides, live music, an artisan marketplace and special access to pick a variety of tasty tangerines grown only in Florida. Cherrylake also sells fresh Florida red and white grapefruit and oranges from their groves in Indian River County.

