SEBRING — The area’s first Agritourism Forum took place Sept. 13-14 at the Highlands County Extension Office in Sebring with more than 30 registrants from all over Florida, including Okaloosa, DeSoto, Hardee, St, Lucie, Highlands and Martin counties. The program was designed for anyone interested in starting or expanding an agritourism business.

The Forum began on Sept. 13 with a Farm Tour and stops at Secret Gardens Winery, Sugar Sand Distillery, and The PARC. A Farm-to-Table Dinner, provided by Culina at the PARC, was available for purchase at the last stop.

