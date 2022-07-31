SEBRING — Those who watch just an average amount of TV probably have heard about Farmers Insurance with its various commercials and catch phrase “We are Farmers... “
People might not know that Farmers, which has been in business for more than 90 years, hasn’t been in the Florida market too long and that its only office in Highlands County is under new ownership.
The Farmers-Reed Agency Inc. is owned by Amanda Reed. It is located in Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. The office, which is near the AMC Theaters, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. However, people can make an appointment to visit the office after hours or on Saturday. The telephone number is 240-0334.
Reed has been with Farmers since 2009. She owns the company’s agency in Canon City, Colo.
Reed said she received information about the Sebring agency being available and became interested for a couple of reasons. She said she has always liked Florida with the beaches and lakes and noted that she and her family have vacationed in the state.
“I was drawn to another rural community like what we have grown up in ...,” she said, adding she loves “how green it is” and the downtown area of Sebring is “really fun.
“It kind of just draws you once you find it. It just reminds me a lot of what I’m accustomed to but with much better weather,” she said.
In explaining the difference with other companies, Reed said Farmers wants to meet with people one-on-one and evaluate the entire portfolio.
“If people are looking to do business with people, I think we are an easy choice,” Reed said. “If you are looking to do business with computers then we are probably not your best choice.”
She said her agency, which is independently owned, handles everything from complex commercial accounts for businesses, noting that “we have a specialty in the tech sector,” life insurance, home and auto insurance, as well as Medicare. Reed added that Kelly Teeter, vice president of operations for the agency, is a financial advisor and can handle that component.
“We evaluate everything from a risk management perspective, which means we can look at your assets and we’re trying to make sure that we’re hedging against those in various ways, not just with home and auto insurance. That’s where it’s a little different.”
Teeter has a number of licenses that lets her offer many types of insurance including life, health, property, casualty and variable annuities.
“I have my Series 6, which is an investment license, and my 63, which allows me to do that in multiple states, “ she said.
Jonathan Teeter, commercial account executive, said he hopes the agency will be able to support the community with donations, scholarships and sponsors.
“We believe in participating back into our community...,” he said, “We don’t like to be a business that just takes. Somebody comes in and writes a check, and we take. We want to give back to our community and give back to the people we serve.”
According to the company’s website, it started in 1928 in California with the goal of insuring the vehicles of rural farmers.
Farmers began operating in Florida in 2018.