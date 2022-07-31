Farmers-Reed Agency

Amanda Reed, at right, is shown with Jonathan Teeter and Kelly Teeter in the Farmers-Reed Agency Inc. office. A ribbon-cutting and open house were held there earlier this month.

 BILL ROGERS/CORRESPONDENT

SEBRING — Those who watch just an average amount of TV probably have heard about Farmers Insurance with its various commercials and catch phrase “We are Farmers... “

People might not know that Farmers, which has been in business for more than 90 years, hasn’t been in the Florida market too long and that its only office in Highlands County is under new ownership.

