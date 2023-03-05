Spain Mobile World Congress

Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone.

 JOAN MATEU PARRA/AP PHOTO

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Holding the bulky brick cellphone he’s credited with inventing 50 years ago, Martin Cooper thinks about the future.

Little did he know when he made the first call on a New York City street from a thick gray prototype that our world — and our information — would come to be encapsulated on a sleek glass sheath where we search, connect, like and buy.

