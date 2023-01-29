FDA CBD Regulations

CBD wax is displayed at a shop in Sunset Hills, Mo., on June 27, 2019. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday, jan. 26, 2023, there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and Congress needs to create new rules for the massive and growing market.

 BRIAN MUNOZ/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH via AP, FILE

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market.

The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures and foods, while their legal status has been murky in the U.S.

