Opioids Lawsuit AmerisourceBergen

An AmerisourceBergen Corp. office building stands on Oct. 16, 2019, in Conshohocken, Pa. The U.S. Justice Department claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, that the major drug wholesaler contributed to the deadly toll from opioids by turning a blind eye to warning signs about suspicious sales to its pharmacy customers.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday that a major drug wholesaler contributed to the deadly toll from opioids by turning a blind eye to warning signs about suspicious sales to its pharmacy customers.

The 87-page civil enforcement action accuses AmerisourceBergen Corp. and two subsidiaries of failing to properly scrutinize orders for suspicious activity.

Recommended for you