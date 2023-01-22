Unemployment Benefits

A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest level in 16 weeks despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy and bring down inflation.

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid for the week ending Jan. 14 fell by 15,000 to 190,000, from 205,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday.

