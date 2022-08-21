SEBRING — The area’s first Agritourism Forum will take place Sept. 13-14 at the Highlands County Extension Office in Sebring, 4509 George Blvd. The program is designed for anyone interested in starting or expanding an agritourism business.

The forum will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m., with a Farm Tour. Registered attendees will meet at the Extension Office and caravan in their own vehicles to different agritourism businesses in Highlands County. Dinner will be available for attendees to purchase at the last tour location.

