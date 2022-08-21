SEBRING — The area’s first Agritourism Forum will take place Sept. 13-14 at the Highlands County Extension Office in Sebring, 4509 George Blvd. The program is designed for anyone interested in starting or expanding an agritourism business.
The forum will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m., with a Farm Tour. Registered attendees will meet at the Extension Office and caravan in their own vehicles to different agritourism businesses in Highlands County. Dinner will be available for attendees to purchase at the last tour location.
The forum will continue on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 8 am. to 4 p.m. with speakers and panels discussing a variety of agritourism topics including trends and opportunities for Florida agritourism, how to market your operation, agritourism rules and liability, and funding sources to start or expand your agritourism business.
The forum is co-hosted by Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC), Florida Agritourism Association, Highlands County Extension/IFAS, Highlands County Farm Bureau, and the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
Advance registration of $25/person is required, which includes both days of the Forum plus lunch on Sept. 14. The registration deadline is Sept. 7.