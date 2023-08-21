Florida Carroll Football

Florida running back Cam Carroll, left, is tackled by Florida edge Kelby Collins during the first half of the NCAA college football team’s annual Orange and Blue spring game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Carroll will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament during a scrimmage, coach Billy Napier said Saturday. Carroll, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Tulane, was expected to provide depth this fall behind Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

GAINESVILLE (AP) — Florida backup running back Cam Carroll will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament during a scrimmage, coach Billy Napier said Saturday.

Carroll, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Tulane, was expected to provide depth this fall behind Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. Carroll ran for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns in five years with the Green Wave.

