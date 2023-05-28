TAMPA — The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at University of South Florida (USF) announced its 2023 Performance Award and small business winners on May 10, during the 2023 Florida SBDC at USF Business Awards Celebration Luncheon.

The event was held at USF’s Marshall Center. Performance award winners are now eligible for Florida SBDC Network state awards. State award winners will be announced at the Florida SBDC Network’s Annual Conference, held in Fort Lauderdale in August.

