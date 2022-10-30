TAMPA — Small businesses in Highlands County impacted by Hurricane Ian will be able to receive help applying for state and federal disaster loans at temporary Mobile Business Recovery Center opening in Lake Placid.

The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will open temporary Mobile Business Recovery Centers (BRC) this week and next at the following locations: Town of Lake Placid Government Center parking lot, 1069 U.S. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Recommended for you