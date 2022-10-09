Uber Cybersecurity

An Uber sign is displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Joseph Sullivan, the former chief security officer for Uber, was convicted Wednesday, Oct. 5 of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO, FILE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.

A federal jury in San Francisco convicted Joseph Sullivan of obstructing justice and concealing knowledge that a federal felony had been committed, federal prosecutors said.

