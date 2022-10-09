Zelle Fraud

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle, during a Senate Banking Committee annual Wall Street oversight hearing, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On the panel from left, Wells Fargo & Company CEO and President Charles Scharf, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan, JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Truist Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO William Rogers Jr., U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere, and The PNC Financial Services Group Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report coming out Monday from the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.

The report obtained by The Associated Press also found that the large banks who partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed.

