AVON PARK — Joel and Melissa Vann have changed course – in terms of food offering – at their location in downtown Avon Park. They had been serving the main dish, barbecue, but now are focusing on dessert ... namely ice cream.
The Avon Park Ice Cream Company is at 3 S. Lake Ave. It is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The telephone number is 863-201-7077.
They currently have approximately 50 flavors available. That includes dairy free, gluten free, no sugar added and sorbet.
Some of the flavors have interesting names that have been provided by the manufacturer such as Garbage Can, Elephant Ears, Gold Mine and Eyes Wide Open. The description of Eyes Wide Open is “intense coffee ... enough said,” while Garbage Can is “vanilla ice cream with chunks of seven brand name candy bars and granulated peanuts.”
Milk shakes, malts and floats are also available.
The waffle cones are homemade. They also have a variety of artisan cones made fresh and shipped from Brooklyn, New York.
The Vanns had a barbecue restaurant in the same location as the ice cream shop. It opened last year but encountered challenges facing many in the restaurant business.
“With the state of the economy and lack of workforce, we just couldn’t justify bringing someone in at 6 a.m. to load the smokers with the significant price increases of all grocery items, and especially meat and paper goods,” Melissa stated in an email.
She added that suppliers are short on inventory and a lot of the time you cannot find the same brand. Packaging sizes have now gotten smaller and many times food purveyors are out of popular items.
“We are a small, locally owned business, and we do not have the buying power like some of the larger franchises,” she said. “So this ultimately led us to change concepts to our next favorite food – ice cream.”
“Ice cream is a lot easier to manage,” Joel said.
“Ice cream is fun, and many people bring friends,” Melissa said. “It works for us because we do not have to have someone come into work in the early morning hours.”
Melissa stated, “We are hoping to be a positive place for people to come hang out and enjoy life together,” and added they appreciate Highlands County for supporting local, small businesses.