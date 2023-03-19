Artificial Intelligence Big Business

This illustration released by Instacart depicts the grocery delivery company’s app which can integrate ChatGPT to answer customers’ food questions.

 INSTACART, INC. via AP

Even if you haven’t tried artificial intelligence tools that can write essays and poems or conjure new images on command, chances are the companies that make your household products are already starting to do so.

Mattel has put the AI image generator DALL-E to work by having it come up with ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars. Used vehicle seller CarMax is summarizing thousands of customer reviews with the same “generative” AI technology that powers the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Recommended for you