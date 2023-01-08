FTC Noncompete Clauses

The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses on their workers.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO, FILE

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries.

The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their employees from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company.

