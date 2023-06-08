Galati’s Family Restaurant, a staple in the Sebring area, is transitioning to new owners in the next few months. After decades of owning and running Galati’s, David and Cathy Galati are retiring.

To find a restaurateur with a longer history in the business would be a challenge. David Galati, at the tender age of 5 or 6, along with his older brother, began helping in his father’s Italian restaurant in Hartford, Mich., which was founded in 1957. Begun in a converted garage, above which the family lived for a time, the Galati pizzeria became well-known and much-loved among Hartford locals.

Recommended for you