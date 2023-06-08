Galati’s Family Restaurant, a staple in the Sebring area, is transitioning to new owners in the next few months. After decades of owning and running Galati’s, David and Cathy Galati are retiring.
To find a restaurateur with a longer history in the business would be a challenge. David Galati, at the tender age of 5 or 6, along with his older brother, began helping in his father’s Italian restaurant in Hartford, Mich., which was founded in 1957. Begun in a converted garage, above which the family lived for a time, the Galati pizzeria became well-known and much-loved among Hartford locals.
Interestingly, the initial Galati’s restaurant, in addition to being a restaurant, made frozen pizza which they sold to local grocery stores. The family owned that restaurant for 17 years, then sold it and started another.
David Galati’s grandfather was a farmer in Sicily, Italy, a fitting connection to what would become the family’s legacy.
Since 2005, the Galatis have lived and worked in Sebring, moving from Michigan, diligently providing fresh, homemade pizza, lasagna, spaghetti and more, all with homemade sauces, sausage, and pasta mixed and rolled by David Galati himself. It takes much hard work to build any business that lasts decades, and the family poured themselves into producing quality comfort foods that are truly classic, time-tested Italian fare.
The Galati’s youngest son, Anthony, who has special needs, has been a beloved and iconic presence at the restaurant by opening doors and greeting guests, and helping in general with preparation. Many guests sat and ate with him over the years, something which he was quite happy to do. Certainly, the younger Galati has been a brand ambassador for the Galati Family Restaurant, and will accompany his parents in their new adventures. They also have two other children – Samuel, 30, of Sebring, who has worked in all phases of the restaurant but is currently working at Dr. Robert Kimber’s office in Sebring, and Hannelore, 23, of Orlando who is attending college there and has never worked in the restaurant.
David Galati reminisced about a memorable visit when two gentlemen entered to enjoy the restaurant’s food: The man remarked to one of the waitresses that they flew a certain plane, of which there were only two. Curious, David Galati found out that they were pilots who flew a refurbished B-29, which had been used to drop a very significant bomb decades ago. Since being repurposed, the plane was being used to fly for a nonprofit in Texas and at air shows.
As the Galatis enter retirement, they do so with mixed emotions: it is hard to leave the restaurant the duo built with much dedication, and especially the customers who have returned to dine with them for 20-plus years, but they also look forward to having more time to travel and see family. Both Galatis are experienced pilots, and frequently fly their Piper Cherokee 6 with family to their vacation home in the Bahamas, and hope to do so more often now. Cathy Galati owns an upholstery business and plans to continue offering that service, as well as helping in the restaurant, should the new owners need her. David Galati is an inventor, repurposer, and general “tinkerer” and plans on enjoying those hobbies, as well as flying more often.
The Galati pair is confident that they have found the perfect new couple to take over the helm and continue the “consistency and freshness”, according to Cathy Galati, and she also noted that they “clicked instantly.”
Cathy Galati said, “They are down to earth. We couldn’t be happier. They are eager to learn.”
Hailing from Washington state, Galati’s new owners, Ed and Adriane Jackson, made the trek across the country pulling a 30-plus foot trailer, accompanied by their four dogs, two cats and a bird. Sebring will be their new home, and they “look forward to building and continuing the bond that the Galati restaurant has with the community.” Ed Jackson has always wanted to own a pizzeria, and found just what he was looking for in Galati’s, albeit at the farthest reaches from their Washington home.
The Jacksons plan to keep the Galati’s Family Restaurant name, and have future plans to be open for lunch, offering menu items such as cheeseburgers, pizza by the slice, lasagna, fried fish, meatloaf, chicken parmesan, and to feature a “special of the day,” which will vary. They will keep the dinner menu, much beloved by local patrons, and may add a few new items as well. You’ll still find the famous fried mushrooms, and the client-favorite “special” pizza, which is rich with homemade sausage, peppers, mushrooms, bacon and onion, using the same ingredients and recipes that the Galatis created. The Jacksons plan on extending the size of the restaurant soon, with an outdoor eating area.
Galati’s is located at 637 S. Commerce Ave., downtown Sebring. For the time being, the restaurant is open from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, lunch hours to follow in the future. To place orders, call 863-382-3333.