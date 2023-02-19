Friendships Work Besties

This image provided by Catalina María Gomez Caycedo shows Aleena Rupani, from left, Catalina María Gomez Caycedo, Henry Crabtree, and Michael Watkins in Crabtree’s London flat. The close friends met through their work at a software company with workers scattered around the globe. A recent Gallup survey says just 2 in 10 adult U.S. employees say they have a best friend at work.

 CATALINA MARIA GOMEZ CAYCEDO via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Crystal Powers began a new job remotely in February 2022 as a medical records supervisor. She has yet to meet two of the five people who report to her in person and has found it challenging to bond with her fellow managers online.

“I was used to that face-to-face of going into people’s cubicles and talking with them one-on-one. It just doesn’t translate as well to a remote environment,” said the 42-year-old Powers, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Recommended for you