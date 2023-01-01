TikTok Ban Georgia

The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, immediately banned the use of TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia’s state government, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users’ personal information.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO, FILE

ATLANTA (AP) — The University System of Georgia is following Gov. Brian Kemp’s lead and banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by the system or any of its 26 universities and colleges.

Spokesperson Kristina Torres confirmed the move Tuesday, after the Republican Kemp last week became one of numerous governors to ban TikTok from state computers. Because of Georgia law, Kemp generally can’t give direct orders to public universities.

