Glades

Joseph Harper, working for Glades Electric’s fiber contractor, prepares to lash fiber to its supporting strand in Montura in Hendry County.

 COURTESY/GLADES ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Glades Electric Cooperative, based in Moore Haven, announced it has secured $5,000,000 in funding through Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Program to enhance broadband internet access for underserved communities in Florida. This funding is in addition to an initial Broadband Opportunity Program award of $5,000,000 announced by the co-op in February, bringing its total awards to $10,000,000.

Glades Electric is partnering with leading rural internet service provider Conexon Connect to launch and deploy a nearly 2,600-mile fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the goal of providing fiber broadband access to all of its approximately 13,600 members.

Recommended for you