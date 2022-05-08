MOORE HAVEN — The Glades Electric Educational Foundation (GEEF) awarded $56,000 in scholarships to seniors in the class of 2022. The foundation awarded eight $5,000 scholarships, to be disbursed over four years, and sixteen one-time $1,000 awards.
Twenty-four high school seniors throughout Glades Electric Cooperative’s service area in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties were selected as scholarship recipients. Students were chosen based upon academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, essays, and financial need. Scholarships are funded by unclaimed Glades Electric Cooperative capital credits. Since beginning in 2000, GEEF has awarded $628,000 in student scholarships.
Scholars were honored on Monday, April 25 at the Glades Electric Educational Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Banquet held at Lake Placid Christian Camp and Conference Center.
“For the second year in a row, we were able to award more scholarships than anticipated, allowing us to support 24 students in our area. It is a pleasure to invest in these young scholars as they pursue higher education.” said Jack Coxe, GEEF Board president.
This year’s eight $5,000 scholarship recipients are Meredith Shin from Lake Placid High School; Alyson Smyth from Sebring High School; Abagail Holcomb and Leyton Watford from Okeechobee High School; Jaelyn Purvis and Michelle Rego from LaBelle High School; Rosmary Rubio from Moore Haven Middle-High School; and Daniela DeSantiago from Clewiston High School. The 16 $1,000 scholarship winners are Casen Simmons and Kaylee Underwood from Lake Placid High School; Heather Stewart, Pate Collins, Emma Rowe, Alexandra Payne, and Bryce Boughton from Sebring High School; Rhiannon Dyer from Okeechobee High School; Weston Nesbitt from LaBelle High School; Hannah Moss and Reese Davis from Moore Haven Middle-High School; Nicole Blanco and Conner Swindle from Clewiston High School; Lillie Howard from Florida Virtual School; Stormie Green from Clewiston Christian School; and Addyson Gose from Grace Christian Academy.
The Glades Electric Educational Foundation is a 501©3 not-for-profit established to award scholarships to high school seniors served by Glades Electric Cooperative, Inc. Glades Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven, Florida in 1945 serving over 17,000 accounts in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties.