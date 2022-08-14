MOORE HAVEN — Through Operation Round Up (ORU), Glades Electric Cooperative (GEC) members granted $9,500 to support students in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties for the 2022-2023 school year.

Members contribute to ORU by electing to round their monthly electric bill up to the nearest dollar. Funds are then distributed to local non-profits and individuals in need by the Glades Electric Charitable Trust (GECT) through an application process.

Recommended for you