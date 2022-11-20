MOORE HAVEN — This holiday season Operation Round Up (ORU) is spreading cheer throughout the Heartland for all ages—from infants to seniors. Through Operation Round Up (ORU), Glades Electric Cooperative (GEC) members granted $9,000 to support people in need in Highlands, Glades, Hendry, and Okeechobee counties. Those funds will provide gifts for children at Christmas, baskets for seniors in need of food, safe places for infants to sleep, and car seats for children.

Members contribute to ORU by electing to round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar. Funds are then distributed to local non-profits and individuals in need by the Glades Electric Charitable Trust (GECT) through an application process.

