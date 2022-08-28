SEBRING —Chris Peragine, also known as “The Glute Guy,” said that if women want to get their legs in shape “this is the location for that.”
The location he is referring to is his Innovative Fitness Studio, which specializes in women’s fitness and coaching glute development. The gym, which opened in June, is at 209 U.S. 27 S., Sebring.
Those who have memberships can visit the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is open for others from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Peragine, the owner, said when he got into the fitness business he had no idea that he would be training women. He said over the years as he become more knowledgeable he realized that he enjoys training them.
“Women just out work men in every area,” he said. “They listen better, and they learn faster.”
Another reason Peragine said he likes working with women is everyone is so different.
While focusing on women he doesn’t turn away men, saying “the bills have to be paid.” He noted that he does train some men, but he said they “have to be motivated, they have to be all in and there should be zero ego.”
Peragine believes that people coming to the gym will not only be transformed physically but mentally as well and are able to built relationships and improve their quality of life.
Peragine describes his gym as “more of a community space.”
“This place is a culture...,” he said. “People come in here; they’re expecting results.”
He said that when a woman goes into a commercial gym she might not feel confident.
“She might feel like people are looking at her. She might go in there and not feel confident,” he said. “When you don’t feel confident, you feel like that everyone is looking at you and you might be overweight or you might be under weight. It can be overwhelming.”
When that feeling creeps in, he said, the person will not return.
He wanted as a young boy to become a personal trainer. He was dealing with a difficult situation as a result of being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. At age 5, Peragine had surgery on both hips.
“I remember getting out of a body cast and looking at my legs,” he said. “It was just bone.”
The trauma and experience of the two lengthy surgeries had a profound impact on him.
He said he realized early on what he had to do. He added that in the hospital there were other kids in a wheelchair who were far worse than him, but he had a disorder and it eats away muscle tissue.
“If I don’t work out it, I will get worse really quickly,” he said.
Peragine, who is from Lake Placid, worked as an independent contractor at a gym there. He said differences in business with the person he worked for led to the decision to go out on his own.
“We both grew; we helped each other grow,” he said. “The relationship was great, but we both wanted to do two different things,”
The opportunity to run his own place came up in Sebring, and he decided to take over the space in Lakeview Plaza that was previously a gym.
He said he can come off as a “drill sergeant at times,” but added he’s hard because “I’ve been there.”
“I learned to train with two metal hips,” he said.
He said he knows “that every single person that comes in here can find their true potential because I did.”
Peragine holds a glute development class on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Information about the class can be found on Instagram.
The telephone number at the gym is 863-417-6005.