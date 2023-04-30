GM Samsung Battery Factory

People walk by Samsung SDI Co.’ booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country’s leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021. General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 AHN YOUNG-JOON/AP PHOTO, FILE

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.

They did not announce the intended location of the new factory, which is expected to begin operations in 2026, GM and Samsung SDI said in a statement.

