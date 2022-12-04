Europe Google Antitrust

The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine, imposed for the Android operating system’s role restricting mobile competition and consumer choice, to the bloc’s top court. The company said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, that it filed the appeal against the $4.3 billion penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice.”

LONDON (AP) — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system’s role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice.

The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro ($4.3 billion) penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice,” the EU’s top court.

