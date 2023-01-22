Gadget Show

Workers help set up the Google booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center before the start of the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the parent company of Google, informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company’s news blog.

