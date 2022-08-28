California Jobs

Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that the state’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July. That’s the lowest since 1976 when the state began using its current method of measuring job growth.

 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.

Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. Still, inflation is near a four-decade high and is punishing consumers and businesses. And the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame inflation through steep interest rate hikes are raising the risk of an eventual recession.

