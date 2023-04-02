Small Business Lending

Rohit Chopra, right, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, speaks while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, listens as President Joe Biden, not pictured, meets with his Competition Council on the economy and prices in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 1, in Washington.

 ANDREW HARNIK/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Banks will need to start reporting the demographics and income of small business loan applicants under new rules published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday.

It’s a move that policymakers hope will lead to less discrimination and more transparency in the small business lending market, similar to how other laws have regulated the residential mortgage market for decades.

