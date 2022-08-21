AVON PARK — What sets Olivia Gray apart from other local massage therapists is that she sees a void in the community – a knowledge gap – and she is working to fill that need.
Gray specializes in prenatal massage, infant massage, birth doula services, lactation counseling, and childbirth education. Born and raised in Avon Park, she was fueled by a love for anatomy and physiology to attend the Sarasota School of Massage Therapy on a Bright Futures Scholarship. The school’s curriculum touched on all possible variations of massage therapy, such as equestrian, medical and sports. Gray didn’t pursue a massage therapy specialty until after her children were born, when she realized her calling: prenatal and infant massage.
To explain what she does, Gray said, “One thing I like to tell people is I’m pretty much a paraprofessional of the health field.”
Gray worked as an educational paraprofessional and then a substitute teacher from 2014-2019, and her parents also have an educational background, so she understands the supportive role paraprofessional play.
To continue the comparison, Gray explains that teachers (doctors) have a lot on their plate, including evaluations and observations on top of patient care. Her job is to be an aid, to help facilitate, and to advocate for the individual. She can take time to learn about the client and their behaviors in order to show them compassion.
As Gray spoke with other mothers in the area, she realized there was a knowledge gap in prenatal and sex education in Highlands County.
“Prenatal self-care is not something discussed in the doctor’s office,” Gray says. “All those prenatal doctor visits, and they never tell you about self-care.” She hadn’t even heard of prenatal massage until after the birth of her second child in 2014.
She finds inspiration in her mother and her daughter. Like Gray, her mother birthed in Avon Park. After hearing her mother’s experiences, Gray realized this knowledge gap has existed for quite some time. “And having birthed the next generation,” she said, “I see that I am capable of filling that gap.”
Gray believes all people should have access to a thorough sex education course that is more than just teaching the basic organs. A frank approach would combat teenage pregnancy and the misinformation so prevalent in social media. “With social media, kids are learning more,” Gray recognizes. “We need to open that dialog to say, you’re right, it does exist, here’s a safe, healthy way to approach it, if that’s what you want to do.”
Gray’s ultimate goal is to open and establish a birth center for Highlands County, a place where women can labor and birth without medical intervention. “Without medical intervention” does not mean there won’t be emergency assistance. The capable staff would include physician’s assistants, obstetricians, and midwives, providing the full spectrum of care from a positive pregnancy test through post-partum.
This center would also include community outreach programs for children (ages 5 and up) and teens to learn and practice life skills: financial literacy, cooking, carpentry, tire and car maintenance, and so on.
In the short term, Gray is working on material for classes, to include sex education, mom groups, and dad groups. She wants to get families talking. “As good as it sounds to just get everyone together,” she says, “you still need a direction for the conversation.” She is also applying for grants to advance her vision, a from-the-ground-up process that includes land purchasing and building from scratch.
Gray has been married eight years and has three kids, a 12-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 8 and 4. She enjoys gardening and hopes to also open a community garden at her birth center. Her love of reading has no bounds, including studying to stay up-to-date in her field.
In 2009, Gray was licensed in massage therapy, and then lactation counseling in 2022. She is currently working towards a national certification for birth doula and childbirth education.
“[My job is] not work for me,” Gray said. “I have been blessed to find my purpose and it be my passion.”
Gray recently left a physical location for her business to pursue a mobile operation. This cuts down on the overhead and gives more financial room to save and invest. She has found there is even more demand for a massage therapist that will go to her clients, rather than her clients coming to her.
The best way to book an appointment with Gray is by texting her at 863-414-8274. Calls and emails are also welcome. If she’s in a session with a client and you leave a voicemail, she will respond as soon as possible. Her email is birthbodyworks@gmail.com, and you can find her on social media @birthbodyworks
She typically responds to all contacts within 24 hours. Please do not text questions or any sensitive information over electronic communication, as these should be discussed in person.