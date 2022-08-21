Olivia Gray - local massage therapist - Photo Jessica Swafford.jpg

Olivia Gray hadn’t heard about the benefits of prenatal massage until after the birth of her second child. The local massage therapist is working towards her vision of establishing a birth center.

 JESSICA SWAFFORD/CORRESPONDENT

AVON PARK — What sets Olivia Gray apart from other local massage therapists is that she sees a void in the community – a knowledge gap – and she is working to fill that need.

Gray specializes in prenatal massage, infant massage, birth doula services, lactation counseling, and childbirth education. Born and raised in Avon Park, she was fueled by a love for anatomy and physiology to attend the Sarasota School of Massage Therapy on a Bright Futures Scholarship. The school’s curriculum touched on all possible variations of massage therapy, such as equestrian, medical and sports. Gray didn’t pursue a massage therapy specialty until after her children were born, when she realized her calling: prenatal and infant massage.

