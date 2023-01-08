BRIGHTON SEMINOLE RESERVATION — The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming broke ground Thursday at the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton, an entirely new casino, hotel and entertainment complex to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, northwest of Lake Okeechobee. It is projected to open in late 2024, less than two years from the start of construction.

The Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton will replace the existing Seminole Brighton Casino, which first opened in 1980 and is three miles north of the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton. It is one of six casino complexes operated by Seminole Gaming for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

