SEBRING — It looks a bit frightful, but the Halloween decor is delightfully amusing for the staff and patients at RJB Rehab on U.S. 27 South, Sebring.
Eerie, ghostly and frightening figures and props seem to have found a temporary home this time of the year in the rehab facility.
Much of this collection of spooky Halloween decorations came from the home of Susan and Bob Biernot. Susan is the administrator and Bob a physical therapist at RJB Rehab.
“We do it every year,” Susan said. “We just add a few more pieces every year. A lot of it did come from our home when the kids were little. They grew up and left so we started bringing it here. We have an electrocution man and all kinds of stuff.”
There are motion-activated figures that move and offer screeches, menacing words and ominous music. Some pictures have a touch point that activates lights and sounds.
“It’s just years of accumulation,” she said. “We have been here since 2016, but we started this years ago.”
So they have been decorating for Halloween for over 15 years and slowly adding things every year; removing broken items and replacing them with something new, Biernot said.
For this year, they started decorating in September so every time patients came in they would look to see what was new in the Halloween decor, she said.
“It was fun for me and something to do, but it was totally ready to go Oct. 1 with the lights on,” she said.
They don’t do too much decorating for Thanksgiving, but they do decorate for the Christmas holiday.
“We lost our turkey; I don’t know where it went. We packed it and it hasn’t come back,” Biernot said with a laugh. The turkey was lighted and and held a candle.
“It was a really goofy looking thing. It was funny as all get out, but we cant find it,” she said.
In keeping with the horror/Halloween theme, the television was showing a Vincent Price horror movie.
Biernot noted, “We used to have every year a big lunch thing for all the patients; they could come in and we would feed them all. Some 200 people would come in, but we had gotten away from it with COVID. We plan to get back to it next year we hope.”