SEBRING — The Hardee Wildcats Swim/Dive Team swept the four-team meet held in Sebring last Thursday against Sebring, Avon Park and Okeechobee with both the boys and girls teams placing first in total points.

The Hardee Boys totaled 131 points with Sebring finishing second with 95, Avon Park in third with 57 and Okeechobee in fourth with 25.

