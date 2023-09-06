SEBRING — The Hardee Wildcats Swim/Dive Team swept the four-team meet held in Sebring last Thursday against Sebring, Avon Park and Okeechobee with both the boys and girls teams placing first in total points.
The Hardee Boys totaled 131 points with Sebring finishing second with 95, Avon Park in third with 57 and Okeechobee in fourth with 25.
The Hardee Girls scored 107 points to outpace second place Sebring, who tallied 94. Okeechobee and Avon Park finished with 64 and 44, respectively.
First-place finishers in each event are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Sebring 2:10.99; Shayla Farrow, Maya VanDam, Baxley Hines and McKenzie Pletcher.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: Sebring 1:56.93; Kaiden Snell, Brooker Revell, Wyatt Lundy and Trevor Carter. (2) Avon Park 2:03.39; Lars Lanfier, Joshua Lemler, Dorian Taylor and Mark Barben.
Girls 200 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert 2:16.18.
Boys 200 Freestyle: Hardee’s Braddock Dickey 2:00.41. (2) Sebring’s Connor Darrow 2:10.10.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Hardee’s Corinne Smith 2:53.08.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: Hardee’s Thomas Abbott 2:35.39. (2) Sebring’s Tanner Kelly 2:37.32.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Hardee’s Khale Dickey 27.58. (2) Sebring’s Maya VanDam 28.01.
Boys 50 Freestyle: Sebring’s Trevor Carter 24.55.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: Sebring’s Shayla Farrow 144.55.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: Avon Park’s Dorian Taylor 270.25.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Hardee’s Khale Dickey 1:13.75. (2) Sebring’s Baxley Hines 1:15.27.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Sebring’s Wyatt Lundy 1:04.94.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert 1:01.06.
Boys 100 Freestyle: Hardee’s Braddock Dickey 54.04. (2) Avon Park’s Dorian Taylor 56.70.
Girls 500 Freestyle: Hardee’s Hailey Bryant 7:10.93.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Hardee’s Noah Landress 5:56.50. (2) Sebring’s Connor Darrow 5:58.48.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Hardee 1:54.04; Paige Justice, Corinne Smith, Saydee Herrera and Khale Dickey.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Hardee 1:42.52; Dustin Albritton, Wyatt Haney, Thomas Abbott and Braddock Dickey. (2) Sebring 1:48.31; Tanner Kelly, Wyatt Lundy, Case Waldron and Kaiden Snell.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Sebring’s Shayla Farrow 1:18.42. (2) Sebring’s Baxley Hines 1:19.05.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Sebring’s Kaiden Snell 1:08.28. (2) Sebring’s Trevor Carter 1:11.08.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Sebring’s Maya VanDam 1:18.62.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Hardee’s Dustin Albritton 1:14.53. (2) Avon Park’s Joshua Lemler 1:19.11.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Hardee 4:40.50; Khale Dickey, Micayla Gillispie, Hailey Bryant and Kaylor Pretty. (2) Sebring 4:40.50; Kelly Schweller, Baxley Hines, Kaedyn Crawford and Shayla Farrow.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Hardee 3:55.64; Thomas Abbott, Malachi Peal, Wyatt Haney, and Braddock Dickey. (2) Sebring 3:55.52; Kaiden Snell, Tanner Kelly, Wyatt Lundy and Trevor Carter.