AVON PARK — Bob Hartman may appear to be a laid back, easy going guy who spends his time in the Keys, diving for lobsters, and watching beautiful sunsets during happy hour but in reality he holds more than 120 patents of which more than 100 are related to caladiums.

When homeowners stand in awe, viewing the rich and vibrant colors of the caladiums in their yard, they can thank Hartman.

