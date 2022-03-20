SEBRING — HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, announced that it has been recognized for the 12th time by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. HCA Healthcare is one of only seven honorees in the Healthcare Providers category this year.
“We are excited to share this recognition with our community, colleagues and physicians,” said Joe Gleason, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. This acknowledgement reflects the culture at our hospital and we owe this honor to our colleagues and physicians for continuing to do what is right for our patients.”
HCA Healthcare has cared for more COVID-19 inpatients than any other health system in the country, and continues to use its knowledge to advance patient care. In January 2021, HCA Healthcare announced that it would use its vast data on COVID-19 hospital care to form a consortium of prominent public and private research institutions to improve patient outcomes and public knowledge. In addition, HCA Healthcare has conducted various COVID-19 related research projects and worked to spearhead COVID-19 literature to accelerate the understanding and treatment of the coronavirus.
Last year marked the launch of two HCA Healthcare initiatives designed to help address important issues in communities around the country. In May 2021, the HCA Healthcare Foundation expanded its presence with the launch of its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, an $80 million community impact fund established to support initiatives focused on high-priority community needs and health equity in 25 communities where HCA Healthcare has a presence.
Additionally, in May 2021, HCA Healthcare announced a $10 million commitment over three years to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) in communities where HCA Healthcare has a presence. In December,
HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Florida A&M University’s School of Allied Health Sciences. The partnerships are intended to strengthen student pathways from undergraduate to graduate to management careers in healthcare, while also advancing diversity in healthcare and supporting the next generation of healthcare leaders.
HCA Healthcare is committed to providing equitable access to high-quality care for its patients and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace for its colleagues. In 2021, the organization formed the HCA Healthcare Health Equity Council to analyze data related to patient outcomes, explore opportunities to address disparities and pursue partnerships with outside organizations.
Additionally, HCA Healthcare is accelerating its environmental stewardship efforts to create a better future for everyone. The organization and its facilities are members of Practice Greenhealth, which provides sustainable healthcare solutions. Since 2002, HCA Healthcare has received 178 Practice Greenhealth awards.
HCA Florida Highlands Hospital has a long history of investing in Highlands County. In 2021, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of $3,707,000. Last year. In 2021, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation donated more than $41 million to community organizations, and HCA Healthcare provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at an estimated cost of $3.3 billion.
“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to HCA Healthcare for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”
In 2022, Ethisphere recognized 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. The full list of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
About HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Serving Highlands County for more than 55 years, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital is a 126-bed full-service acute care hospital accredited by the Joint Commission. Specializing in emergency services, senior emergency services, orthopedic services, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, gastroenterology and interventional cardiology services, we provide high quality, exceptional patient care to Sebring residents and the surrounding communities. Within minutes of US-98, the hospital’s 24-hour emergency room offers specialized hospital services to adults and children of all ages.
About HCA Healthcare
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,200 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.