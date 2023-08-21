AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) and Who We Play For (WWPF) provided heart screenings for all student-athletes at the Highlands Campus on Friday, Aug. 18. WWPF is a non-profit that travels to communities throughout the country to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac death in the young through affordable electrocardiograms (ECGs). SFSC Nursing students and athletic coaches accompanied the WWPF staff to screen each student-athlete for heart irregularities.

“The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance and Who We Play For helps us to ensure that our athletes are ready to perform on the field, court, or trail,” said Rick Hitt, athletic director and head baseball coach at SFSC.

