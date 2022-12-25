SEBRING — The Board of Directors of Heartland Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Heartland National Bank, declared a cash dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on Jan. 10, 2023. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2022.
“We are pleased to announce the payment of a $1.50 per share cash dividend to shareholders representing the largest dividend paid by the company,” said Chief Executive Officer James C. Clinard. “The tremendous support given by the residents of Highlands County has resulted in the continued growth and profitability of the bank. The Board of Directors, Management and Staff appreciate the opportunity to serve the financial needs of our community.”