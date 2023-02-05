Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference after the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive.

The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it.

