SEBRING — Students and faculty at Highlands County schools will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CTE Month is recognized to celebrate and highlight the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.
“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education, over the next month, we are highlighting the rigor, relevance and success of the CTE courses we offer,” said Scott Morgan, CTE specialist. “We know the impact these programs have on our economy and we will continue collaborating with local and state leaders, businesses and industry partners to provide our students with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”
By 2030, Florida will be home to 26 million residents with one of the most diverse populations in the United States. Now the third most populous state in the nation and home to the 16th largest economy in the world. Florida needs to create 1.63 million net new jobs by 2030. That number includes the types of occupations that are currently in-demand and will be in the future, including many jobs that are experiencing significant shortages of skilled workers.
In 2019, Governor DeSantis set a goal of making Florida the number one state in the nation for workforce education by 2030. Just this year, a record $579 million was invested to support workforce education programs. With this investment, Florida has now invested more than $5 billion in workforce education since the 2018-2019 school year.
As teachers prepare CTE students for their future careers as skilled professionals, students engage in hands-on learning with real life applications. These approaches to teaching are linked to greater understanding, comprehension, and retention.
CTE offers a way for students to gain skills and earn certifications in some of Florida’s most critical and desirable industries. Unlike traditional higher education, CTE programs can set individuals on the right path in less time with less cost. That means they can get into a career today without the worry of debt tomorrow.
In Florida, there are currently nearly 800,000 K-12 CTE students – the highest in the state’s history – more than 380,000 postsecondary CTE students, and over 17,000 registered apprentices engaged in workforce education.
For more information about Highlands County CTE and to follow what our students are doing to prepare for their futures, please follow our Facebook page: Career & Technical Education-CTE School Board of Highlands County
For more information about Career and Technical Education in Florida, visit GetThereFL.com.