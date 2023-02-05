Yummy strawberries

Lake Placid High School agriculture students are working their garden as they learn about Florida strawberries with instructor, Ms. Carlini.

SEBRING — Students and faculty at Highlands County schools will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CTE Month is recognized to celebrate and highlight the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.

“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education, over the next month, we are highlighting the rigor, relevance and success of the CTE courses we offer,” said Scott Morgan, CTE specialist. “We know the impact these programs have on our economy and we will continue collaborating with local and state leaders, businesses and industry partners to provide our students with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

