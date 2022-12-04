NerdWallet-Kimberly-Palmer-Holiday-Survival-Strategies

In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, a shopper walks by a holiday window display in New York. Financial educators are often working on overdrive during the holiday shopping season, dispensing advice to consumers about budgeting and staying out of debt. We asked five financial educators how they personally survive the holiday season with their finances intact. They shared some novel strategies, such as saving for the season starting in January and even buying gifts that early, giving nontraditional presents and focusing on next year’s financial goals instead of gifts.

 MARK LENNIHAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

For Ryan Decker, surviving the holiday shopping season is all about planning ahead. In fact, if he sees a gift for one of his two young sons in March, he’ll go ahead and buy it, instead of rushing through his shopping list in December.

“It very much eases the burden,” he says, making his December bills more manageable because he spreads holiday costs throughout the year.

Recommended for you