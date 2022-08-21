Home Depot Results

A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Home Depot’s sales rose in its fiscal second quarter, buoyed by continued demand for items related to home improvement projects.

 WILIFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes.

Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year.

